Afghan Envoy Calls On Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Chargé d'affaires of Afghanistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Foreign Office on Monday.
During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial relations.
Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq also attended the meeting.
