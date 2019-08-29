UrduPoint.com
Afghan Envoy Calls On Governor KP

Thu 29th August 2019

Afghan envoy calls on Governor KP

The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House here Thursday.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests and relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, the Governor said that Afghanistan is not only our brotherly Muslim neighbor country but we also have common traditions and values.

He said both the countries will have to work together in bringing peace and prosperity in the region.

Matters related to the proposed visits of Governors of different Afghan provinces to Pakistan also came under discussion in the meeting.

