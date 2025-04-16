Afghan Envoy urges refugees to return, thanks Pakistan for hospitality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Afghanistan's Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir on Wednesday acknowledged Pakistan's four-decade-long support for Afghan refugees but stressed that the time has come for their return to their homeland.

Addressing a press conference at the Afghan Consulate, Shakir drew a historic parallel, saying, "Pakistan treated our refugees with the same spirit of brotherhood shown by the Ansar to the Muhajireen in islam's early days."

He noted that Afghan children studied alongside Pakistani students and enjoyed complete freedom of movement during their stay.

The envoy revealed that Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhunzada has assured that Afghanistan is now peaceful and ready to welcome its citizens back. "The Supreme Leader himself confirmed that the era of conflict has ended," he said.

He said that Torkham border crossing has been fully prepared to facilitate returning families and a special commission will oversee the rehabilitation process .Returnees will initially stay in temporary camps before being relocated .He said that land allocations planned in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces and job opportunities in agriculture and business sectors to be provided.

A 16-member high-level Afghan delegation, led by Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi, is arriving in Islamabad for talks. The agenda includes finalizing the repatriation process and enhancing bilateral trade relations between the two neighboring countries.

"Pakistan will always remain our brotherly nation," the Consul General concluded, "but now we must rebuild our own country with the same determination our people showed during difficult times."