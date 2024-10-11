Open Menu

Afghan Envoy Visits University Of Lahore To Boost Academic Ties

Published October 11, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, visited the University of Lahore at the invitation of its President, Awais Raoof.

The visit focused on discussions aimed at enhancing academic cooperation between universities in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

During his visit, acting Ambassador Shakeeb highlighted the importance of strengthening academic and research collaborations, particularly between Kabul and Lahore Universities.

He praised the scholarships provided to Afghan students, especially those pursuing studies in medicine, science, and social sciences. Plans were also discussed to establish fellowships for Afghan health care professionals and to increase student exchange programs between the two countries.

Shakeeb also met with Afghan students studying at the University of Lahore, listening to their concerns.

He reassured them of Afghanistan’s continued support for Afghan students studying abroad.

