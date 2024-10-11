Afghan Envoy Visits University Of Lahore To Boost Academic Ties
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, visited the University of Lahore at the invitation of its President, Awais Raoof.
The visit focused on discussions aimed at enhancing academic cooperation between universities in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
During his visit, acting Ambassador Shakeeb highlighted the importance of strengthening academic and research collaborations, particularly between Kabul and Lahore Universities.
He praised the scholarships provided to Afghan students, especially those pursuing studies in medicine, science, and social sciences. Plans were also discussed to establish fellowships for Afghan health care professionals and to increase student exchange programs between the two countries.
Shakeeb also met with Afghan students studying at the University of Lahore, listening to their concerns.
He reassured them of Afghanistan’s continued support for Afghan students studying abroad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thieves steal copper wire worth over Rs 450 mln from Tarbela Dam's high-security area2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 132,200 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
20 dead 7 injured in Duki deadly attack22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns attack on coal miners in Duki22 minutes ago
-
Acting president strongly condemns Balochistan attack killing miners52 minutes ago
-
Transport dept launches safety drive for students1 hour ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting miners in Balochistan's Duki area2 hours ago
-
'Under the leadership of the present regime, Pakistan is heading in the right direction,' says Muq ..2 hours ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns 'Cowardly' attack on coal miners2 hours ago
-
19 miners gunned down in Balochistan' s Dukki area3 hours ago
-
ECP to hear disqualification references against two PTI backed legislators on Oct 2111 hours ago
-
CDA chairman confident about facilities at SCO venue12 hours ago