Afghan female terrorist arrested in Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Peshawar Police while carrying out a search operation in Peshawar arrested an Afghan female terrorist.Police on a tip off have conducted a search operation in Peshawar and arrested a suspect female terrorist from a Bus Stand.The suspect female has explosive material.According to preliminary investigation, this afghan refugee woman was transferring this explosive material to Lahore from Peshawar.Police have detained 8 people including family members and accomplices of suspect female.All were handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for further interrogation.

SP City Peshawar Shoaib Khan said that female suspect tried to transfer the explosive material to Lahore after failing of plan in Peshawar.Gang of suspect female could not target any place due to tight security measures in Peshawar therefore they planned to target any public place in Lahore.According to Peshawar Police, gang of suspect female hailed from Afghanistan.Explosive material was set on remote-control and on prima card.Bomb disposal squad has defused the prima card bomb.