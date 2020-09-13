UrduPoint.com
Afghan FM Lauds Pakistan's Support For Lasting Peace

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Afghan FM lauds Pakistan's support for lasting peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Muhammad Haneef Atmar, on Sunday appreciated Pakistan's continuous support for a durable peace in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Atmar fully endorsed Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi's views at the commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations yesterday.

"I fully share the view of SM Qureshi & Foreign Office Pk (Pakistan) that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will bring new opportunities for the progress and prosperity of not only Afghanistan but also the region. We appreciate Pakistan's support for a lasting peace," he posted.

On Saturday, at the commencement of Afghan peace talks in Doha, seventeen foreign ministers from different countries including United States, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, China etc; and heads of global bodies including United Nations Secretary General virtually made their opening remarks in addition to Taliban and Afghan government representatives.

In his remarks, Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would bring new opportunities for the progress and prosperity of Afghan people.

"It will also open new vistas of cooperation and connectivity in the region and beyond," he added.

He also reassured that Pakistan would always be in full support and solidarity with Afghan people as they continued their momentous journey on the path of peace, security and development.

"Pakistan will always support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours," Qureshi added.

