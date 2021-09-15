Afghan FM, Pakistani envoy discuss bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Acting Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Mutaqi Tuesday met Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan in his office at the foreign ministry in Kabul.

In a tweet, the ambassador said they discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation particularly humanitarian assistance, economic issues and people to people exchanges.

Meanwhile, the ambassador also met United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.