Afghan Foreign Minister to Miss Conference in Turkey Over COVID-19 Suspicions - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, who is currently on a visit in Turkey, will not take part in the planned trilateral conference with Turkish and Pakistani counterparts, as he is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The conference was due to be held in Istanbul later on Friday. The ministers were supposed to discuss the Afghan peace process, as well as cooperation in security and energy.

"Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, who is in Turkey for a trilateral conference, will not attend the conference because he is suspected of having Coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.