UrduPoint.com

Afghan Foreign Ministry Confirms Visit Of Top Diplomat To Pakistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:26 PM

Afghan Foreign Ministry Confirms Visit of Top Diplomat to Pakistan

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi under the Taliban government (sanctioned by UN for terrorist activities) will pay a working visit to Pakistan on November 10, a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, confirmed on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi under the Taliban government (sanctioned by UN for terrorist activities) will pay a working visit to Pakistan on November 10, a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, confirmed on Tuesday.

On Monday, a source in the foreign ministry told Sputnik that Muttaqi was invited and has accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan. However, the date was not determined then.

"A senior delegation led by FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will travel to Pakistan on Nov 10.

Delegation will discuss enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees & expanding facilities for movement of people, & will include Ministers & working groups from Finance & Trade Ministries," Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

In October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome the humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part include the resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad United Nations Twitter Visit October November From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

President of Cyprus receives UAE Foreign Minister

President of Cyprus receives UAE Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Emerging technologies will not cut jobs but create ..

Emerging technologies will not cut jobs but create new ones: EU official

2 minutes ago
 England, New Zealand eye T20 final spot in shadow ..

England, New Zealand eye T20 final spot in shadow of 2019 classic

6 minutes ago
 Peru's Defense Minister Announces Resignation

Peru's Defense Minister Announces Resignation

13 minutes ago
 Moscow Becomes Latest City to Join Singapore's Glo ..

Moscow Becomes Latest City to Join Singapore's Global Innovation Alliance - Trad ..

13 minutes ago
 German exports fall for second straight month

German exports fall for second straight month

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.