Afghan Foreign Ministry Confirms Visit of Top Diplomat to Pakistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi under the Taliban government (sanctioned by UN for terrorist activities) will pay a working visit to Pakistan on November 10, a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, confirmed on Tuesday.

On Monday, a source in the foreign ministry told Sputnik that Muttaqi was invited and has accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan. However, the date was not determined then.

"A senior delegation led by FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will travel to Pakistan on Nov 10.

Delegation will discuss enhancing ties, economy, transit, refugees & expanding facilities for movement of people, & will include Ministers & working groups from Finance & Trade Ministries," Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

In October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome the humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part include the resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.