Afghan Gang Involved In Drug Supplying In Educational Institutions Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 07:41 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Sohrab Goth Police on Wednesday arrested two of Afghani gang involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered drugs worth millions.

According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi, arrested were identified as Ismail Khan and Muhammad Dawood.

The police recovered 1.50kg heroin, 0.5kg opium and Ice in huge quantity.

The officer told that the accused used their women accomplices to supply drugs in the educational institutions, who managed to escape during the raid.

Case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

