UrduPoint.com

Afghan Govt Condemns Attack On Pak Envoy; Assures "serious Investigation"

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Afghan govt condemns attack on Pak envoy; assures "serious investigation"

The interim Afghan government on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Pakstan's Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, assuring that a "serious investigation" would be conducted to bring the perpetrators to justice

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The interim Afghan government on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Pakstan's Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani, assuring that a "serious investigation" would be conducted to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) strongly condemns failed firing attack towards Pakistan Embassy in Kabul," the spokesperson of the Afghan foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

Praying for a speedy recovery of a security guard injured in the attack, the spokesperson said that their government would not allow any "malicious actors" to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.

"Our security will conduct a serious investigation, identify perpetrators & bring them to justice," the spokesperson assured.

While in Islamabad, Pakistan also summoned the Afghan Charge d'affaires to convey its "deep concern and anguish" over the attack in Kabul on Pakistan's Head of Mission.

Responding to Pakistan's call for apprehending the perpetrators and launching an investigation, the Afghan diplomat said that the security of the Pakistani diplomatic missions had already been beefed up and assured that the Afghan authorities would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Attack Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Twitter Government

Recent Stories

US to unveil high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

US to unveil high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

1 minute ago
 Governor Punjab discusses political situation with ..

Governor Punjab discusses political situation with Gillani

1 minute ago
 EU Reaches Agreement on Price Cap on Oil From Russ ..

EU Reaches Agreement on Price Cap on Oil From Russia at $60 Per Barrel - Reports

1 minute ago
 US Welcomes Reports About EU Reaching Deal on Russ ..

US Welcomes Reports About EU Reaching Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap - White Hous ..

1 minute ago
 Equal opportunities for PWDs to help them excel: N ..

Equal opportunities for PWDs to help them excel: NA Speaker

9 minutes ago
 Biden Has Not Indicated That Now Is Time For Talks ..

Biden Has Not Indicated That Now Is Time For Talks With Putin on Ukraine - White ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.