Afghan govt desires establishment of Peshawar-like paraplegic center at Kabul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Afghan government has requested the management of the Paraplegic Center Peshawar to assist in setting up such an institution in Kabul as well.

Paraplegic Center is the only medical institution in Pakistan that not only treats spinal cord injuries and patients but also manufactures artificial limbs for the disabled. Thousands of Afghan patients have been successfully treated and fitted with prostheses in the decades-long Afghan war.

In this regard, Maulvi Mati-ul-Haq Khalis, Head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (SraMiasht) visited the Paraplegic Center Peshawar with an Afghan government delegation the other day. The center's CEO Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the aims and objectives of the organization and exemplary services rendered in the region.

He fully agreed that there was an urgent need to set up a Peshawar-style Paraplegic Center for the physical, psychological and social rehabilitation of the disabled in war-torn Afghanistan.

Maulvi Matiul Haq Khalis alongwith the delegation also inspected the institution in detail and inquired after the health of Afghan and Pakistani patients there. He mingled with the patients while the Afghan patients highly praised the quality of the center and the exemplary attitude of the medical staff.

Maulvi Mati-ul-Haq Khalis also appreciated the excellent services and performance of Paraplegic Center Peshawar and acknowledged that the great work that Paraplegic Center Peshawar was doing in the whole region was a unique example. He also invited Dr. Ilyas Syed to visit Afghanistan with his expert team and further acknowledged that Paraplegic Center Peshawar has been serving Afghans since 1984 and now it was time for us to set up similar institutions in Afghanistan as well.

Dr. Ilyas Syed accepted the invitation of the Afghan delegation and assured his full cooperation in this regard.