Afghan Govt Desires To Enhance Bilateral Trade: Chairman PATAEC

Wed 06th October 2021

Afghan govt desires to enhance bilateral trade: Chairman PATAEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Pak Afghan Trade and Economic Connectivity (PATAEC) , Khan Jan Alkozay Wednesday said that trade routes should be opened as Afghan government wanted to increase economic activities with Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, he said Pak-Afghan road links should also be opened enabling Afghan people to visit Pakistan for medical treatment.

He also suggested relaxation of custom rules to boost trade activities besides providing traders account facilities in Pakistan.

He said that Afghan traders had started investment in Turkey due strict rules and regulation in Pakistan and added that favorable environment would help boost trade between the two neighboring countries.

