Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday said that the Afghan government was not ready to issue visas to Pakistani journalists to visit its soil.

Contrarily at the same time, it was demanding from Pakistan not to send back illegally Afghan nationals residing in the country, he wrote in a post in urdu language on the social media platform X.