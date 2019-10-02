Afghan govt should be included in talks with Taliban: Iftikhar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Wednesday said the Afghan government should also be included in the peace talks for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Addressing a meeting held here at the Bacha Khan Markaz marking the International Non Violence Day, he said pursuing the path of non-violence was the only option to maintain peace in the war stricken society.

The youth should propagate the same philosophy as it only guaranteed progress, he added.

The Awami National Party (ANP) leader called for reviving the Afghan-led peace process and suggested that the representatives of Afghan government should also be part of the talks with Taliban.

The talks could only succeed if ceasefire between the parties was arranged, he added.

Mian Iftikhar said the Pakhtun people had suffered the most in the 40-year Afghan war and now was the time to take serious steps for stopping the bloodbath.

He said the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the Simla agreement. The Indian occupation forces should immediately lift the curfew from the occupied valley, he added.