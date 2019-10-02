UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Govt Should Be Included In Talks With Taliban: Iftikhar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Afghan govt should be included in talks with Taliban: Iftikhar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Wednesday said the Afghan government should also be included in the peace talks for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Addressing a meeting held here at the Bacha Khan Markaz marking the International Non Violence Day, he said pursuing the path of non-violence was the only option to maintain peace in the war stricken society.

The youth should propagate the same philosophy as it only guaranteed progress, he added.

The Awami National Party (ANP) leader called for reviving the Afghan-led peace process and suggested that the representatives of Afghan government should also be part of the talks with Taliban.

The talks could only succeed if ceasefire between the parties was arranged, he added.

Mian Iftikhar said the Pakhtun people had suffered the most in the 40-year Afghan war and now was the time to take serious steps for stopping the bloodbath.

He said the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the Simla agreement. The Indian occupation forces should immediately lift the curfew from the occupied valley, he added.

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Awami National Party Simla Progress Same From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

26 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

56 minutes ago

Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to ..

1 hour ago

Noor Energy 1 receives CBI certification for Renew ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of Sultan Al ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.