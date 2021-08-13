Afghan govt, Taliban should initiate talks to resolve prevailing situation: Shibli Faraz

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:26 AM

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Afghanistan government and Taliban should initiate talks with each others as soon as possible to trace out the political solution of the prevailing situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Afghanistan government and Taliban should initiate talks with each others as soon as possible to trace out the political solution of the prevailing situation.

Pakistan would not allow anybody to use its soil for terrorism and subversive activities against Afghanistan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that Pakistan would be partner in peace but not in conflict against Afghanistan.

The country had already rendered matchless sacrifices in wiping out the menace of terrorism from our homeland, he added.

He applauded the prime minister's stance and narrative that Pakistan was not responsible for Afghanistan's worsen plight as it had played a crucial role in making peace in its neighborhood including Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan wanted good cordial relations with all countries including United States and Afghanistan. Pakistan had a clear foreign policy that it would give preference to its national interest first, he added.

Shibli said the opposition parties should play a constructive and positive role in supporting the government in the Afghanistan's prevailing situation instead of politicizing the matter for political gains.

Replying to a question, he criticized former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for holding meeting with Pakistan's enemies and further said India was trying to destabilize and create instability in Pakistan but it would fail in its nefarious designs.

"We are also not missing any chance to expose India at all international fora," he concluded.

