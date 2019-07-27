UrduPoint.com
Afghan Govt To Take Measures For Ending Cross-border Terrorism: Sadiq Sanjrani

Afghan govt to take measures for ending cross-border terrorism: Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday condemned the terrorist attacks on the armed forces of the country on Pak-Afghan Border and Balochistan.

He said, "I condemn the across the border terrorist attack [from the Afghan territory]. The Afghan government shall have to take measures for ending cross-border terrorism." According to a press release issued here, the Chairman Senate said that the terrorist activities perpetrated by country's enemies were a cowardly move where the extremist elements were against stability of peace in Pakistan.

"The terrorist will not succeed in their contemptible tactics as the nation is standing united against terrorists and enemies of the country," he added.

Sanjrani said that the terrorist would never weaken and slacken the resolve of the nation against terrorism through their ulterior motives. "The entire nation pays homage to the great sacrifices of Pakistan Army. We as a nation express our cordial sympathies with families of the martyrs," he added.

He prayed for the exaltation of the ranks of the martyrs and peace for their families.

