Afghan humanitarian crisis can be security threat to Pakistan: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Experts at a webinar called upon the world to resolve the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan immediately, which, they said, was lingering on with each passing day and could cause security threat to Pakistan.

Addressing the webinar on 'The Afghanistan Impact - Security Threats to Pakistan Confirmation', organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here, former ambassador to Afghanistan Ayaz Wazir said in the last six months, incidents of uprising within and outside the Afghan state were under control which showed the worth of Taliban regime.

First, he said, "we should be looking at our own interests in Afghanistan and then we should take care of the regional interests in coordination with other countries." The major issue faced by the Taliban government at the moment, he said, was the humanitarian crisis. However, after the talks between Taliban representatives and the United States government held in Norway, the world had started dispatching aid for the Afghan people.

"I hope the world countries would reconsider their opinion in the light of their individual interest as to how to interact with the Taliban government in future," Wazir added.

The Taliban, he said, had to prove that they were capable of running a country effectively like any other state. An inclusive government there would be welcomed with open arms by the international community.

Stressing the need for engaging select people from the previous Afghan government, he said Afghanistan should go for fair elections, or at least the Afghan jirga should be called by the Taliban to solidify their position to the world as the representative of the state.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Suleri said the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was lingering on and might cause problems for Pakistan in terms of influx of refugees, food shortages, etc.

He called upon the world to take the impending food and refugee crises in the war-torn country seriously, otherwise the same might harm regional peace. Veteran journalist Zahid Hussain said the recent change in Afghanistan had created a situation that had shaken the entire geopolitics. The country was dependent on foreign aid for the last 20 years and still in need of aid for its economic survival, he said, adding soon after the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan's survival was at stake.

"The major concern for Pakistan is that the collapse of government in Afghanistan will have huge complications not only in the region but also for the international community," he said.

Defence Analyst Brigadier (R) Mehmood Shah said: "We are aware of the previous Taliban regime, when there was an undisputed leader, and he was the sole authority." "The present Taliban regime lacks a central authority; the Afghan prime minister is not powerful enough; the ambiguity still prevails in the policy making circles in the government," he added.

Stressing the need to look at the power structure, he urged the government to reassess its role in the region. "We should question ourselves first and then work out a solid policy," he concluded.