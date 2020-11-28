UrduPoint.com
Afghan Juvenile Prisoners Shifted To Children Remand Home Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 11:42 PM

The Sindh government has reportedly shifted the Afghan children imprisoned in Sukkur district jail to Children Remand Home Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has reportedly shifted the Afghan children imprisoned in Sukkur district jail to Children Remand Home Karachi. The Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Human Rights Veerji Kolhi told APP here Saturday that Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of his request for releasing the children from the jail environment.

According to him, the children had been shifted to Karachi and that the Afghan Consul General had also been contacted to help in their repatriation. The Kashmor-Kandhkot district police had arrested over a week ago 21 Afghan citizens including 16 children for illegally crossing their country's border and entering Pakistan.

The Second Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Kashmore on November 21 sent the arrested foreigners, who were booked by PS Guddu under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, to prison on judicial remand.

In his letter to the CM dated November 26, Kolhi stated that he came across the children aged 6 to 14 years during his visit to the Central Jail Sukkur on November 26.

He requested the CM to help in the deportation of all the 16 children whom he found languishing in the youthful offender industrial school in Sukkur jail. "When enquired it was learnt that these children belong to Afghanistan and they illegally crossed the border which is a crime.

But, otherwise, as per the police investigation they are not involved or wanted in any other crime," he wrote in the letter. He had also appealed to the CM to provide legal support to the children for the deportation.

