Afghan Leaders Must Seize Historic Opportunity To Achieve Durable, Sustainable Peace In Afghanistan: FM

Afghan leaders must seize historic opportunity to achieve durable, sustainable peace in Afghanistan: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

He underscored that all parties must honour their respective commitments and work for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. The Afghan leaders must seize the historic opportunity to achieve durable and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan here, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He welcomed the delegation and underscored the historic ties of amity and brotherhood between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen the close fraternal relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also underlined the importance of exercising vigilance and guarding against the role of 'spoilers', both within and outside.

He emphasized that Pakistan had always supported a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan had consistently underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, he added.

The foreign minister added that Pakistan facilitated the process that culminated in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on February 29, 2020 and supported the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

He highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to support Afghanistan on its path to reconstruction and economic development as well as for improved transit and bilateral trade relations.

The foreign minister underlined the importance of making the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour a part of the peace process.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is on a three-day visit to Pakistan. During the visit, he will have meetings with political and parliamentary leadership and other dignitaries.

