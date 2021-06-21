Afghan leaders' visit to Washington DC, bilateral issue: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan on Monday, describing the visit of Afghan leaders to Washington DC as a 'bilateral issue', hoped that the United States would continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday, describing the visit of Afghan leaders to Washington DC as a 'bilateral issue', hoped that the United States would continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan peace process.

"The visit by the Afghan leaders to Washington DC is a bilateral issue.

However, I wish to reiterate our hope that US will continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan Peace Process. Peace in Afghanistan remains a shared objective," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to queries from media persons regarding visit of President Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah to the US.