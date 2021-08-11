Afghan leadership advised to focus on political settlement; shun blaming Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and Member Asian Parliament Shehryar Afridi Wednesday said that Afghan political and military leadership and elites are running a drive to malign Pakistan's image for their failure in the country.

Commenting on Afghan situation, he said that US spent $ 2 trillion in Afghanistan and the military and political elites stuffed Dollars in their banks instead of spending on welfare of their people, adding that now as the Taliban are on the offensive the Afghan leaders are trying to escape the country.

Instead of working for a political settlement for lasting peace, Afghan political and military elites are willfully blaming Pakistan for their failures in the country, he said and added that this is either inexcusable negligence or willful dereliction of their duty to the people of Afghanistan.

Addressing Dr Ashraf Ghani, Afridi said he needs to retrospect "blame game on Pakistan" and should focus on the political settlement of Afghan situation.

According to European Union, Taliban have taken control of 65 percent of Afghanistan since the US force left the country, while Taliban claim to have control of many of the provincial capitals and are heading towards Mazar Sharif.

Meanwhile, Farooq Faraq, an expert on Afghanistan issues told media that it would be a great setback for Afghan government if Taliban get control of Mazar Sharif, adding that they have already taken control of Khumri, Farwha, Badkhshan and the provincial capital of Samangan province.

He said the security situation is very critical in the country and challenges are increasing day by day for Afghan government and military.

He said that the skirmishes between Taliban and Afghan forces are gaining momentum due to which thousands of Afghans have become homeless.