Afghan media not facing any problem after Taliban takeover: Journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghan Journalists in Kabul on Monday said they were not facing any difficulties in the discharge of their professional duties ever since the takeover of Taliban in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Afghan Journalists in Kabul on Monday said they were not facing any difficulties in the discharge of their professional duties ever since the takeover of Taliban in Afghanistan.

Aryana Television Network Newscaster Zmaryalai Abasin told Pakistani media in Kabul that there was no pressure on them and services were being provided to the masses.

The newscaster said that the media in Afghanistan was working with maturity.

He said that the last one year of Dr Ashraf Ghani's government was very tough and dangerous for the media as they were receiving direct threats.

CEO of Aryana Television Network Sharif Hassaryar said that he has not witnessed any change in their working after the Taliban takeover and things were moving on in routine.

He said that female staff was also working at the television channel as usual.