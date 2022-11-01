UrduPoint.com

Afghan Murder Accused Awarded Death On Two Counts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Judge Peshawar, Aftab Iqbal has awarded death sentence on two counts to an Afghan national after murder allegations against him were proven in the court of law.

According to the prosecution here on Tuesday, the accused named Taj Muhammad alias Taju, an Afghan national, residing in Musazai, Peshawar had killed two people, Subhan Gul and Rasool Khan over a domestic issue in the year 2019.

The accused arrested by the Badhaber police was presented before the court with a complete challan under ACT 302 and evidence of the crime scene. The accused was sent to Peshawar prison and a case was initiated against him in Sessions Court Peshawar.

The court after hearing the case and examining the undeniable evidence awarded death sentence on two counts and an additional six years imprisonment for attempting to murder and keeping illegal weapons besides Rs 450,000 fine on him.

