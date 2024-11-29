Afghan national among two robbers killed in encounter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Khazana police here Friday shot dead two alleged robbers after exchange of fire in Bakhshu Pul area.

Police said two suspects riding a motorcycle were signaled to stop during a routine checking on Charsadda Road near Bakhshu Pul.

The motorcyclists instead of pulling over their bike, started firing at the police party in a bid to escape.

However, in a prompt response by the police, both the riders were shot and injured who fell down from their bike at some distance.

Both the riders, identified as Shakil, an Afghan national and Nihal died of their injuries before they could be shifted to the hospital.

Police said both the riders were involved in incidents of snatching and robberies adding that the dead accused, Shakil, was also involved in an earlier encounter with the police of Khan Raziq police station.

