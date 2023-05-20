Afghan national cricket team visits Pakistan Embassy Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The members of the Afghan National Cricket team on Saturday visited the residence of Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

The ambassador expressed his delight to host the talented cricket team and discussed ways to strengthen cricketing ties between the two brotherly countries, said a press release.

He expressed best wishes for their upcoming tours and also appreciated their efforts, dedication, passion and commitment to cricket.

In addition, the ambassador assured them of his full support for the betterment of cricket in Afghanistan.

He also presented a calligraphic painting to the Chairman of the Afghan Cricket Board.

On this occasion, the management and players of the Afghan Cricket board including Mirwais Ashraf, Chairman, Naseeb Khan, CEO, Hashmatullah Shaheedi, National Team Captain, Imran Farhat, HPC Coach, Rana Naveed ul Hassan and other officials of the embassy were also present.