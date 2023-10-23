Open Menu

Afghan National Held; Foreign Currencies Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The district police on Monday arrested an Afghan national from Jameel Chowk here and recovered huge amounts of foreign Currency.

According to the district police spokesman, the suspected Afghan national was riding on a Rickshaw while he was intercepted by the police.

During the checking the police recovered 175000 Euros, 15400 US Dollars and more than 4000 Saudi Riyals.

During the interrogation, the suspect said he was taking the money to Afghanistan. The Police arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Terra Financing Cell, Counter Terrorism Department for further legal action.

