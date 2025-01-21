RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) An Afghan National, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in the Sambaza area of the Zhob district of Balochistan.

According to a release issued by the ISPR the individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, Son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan.

His dead body was handed over to IAG officials on 20 January after necessary procedural formalities.

Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan Nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.