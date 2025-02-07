Open Menu

Afghan National, Running Ice, Heroin Factory Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Afghan national, running ice, heroin factory arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In its efforts to intensify action plan against narcotics, the Excise Intelligence Bureau of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a raid on a secret drug manufacturing facility operating within a residential property in the Pahari Pura area.

The Excise Spokesman said on Friday that the operation led to the seizure of substantial quantities of illicit substances, including 10,142 grams of methamphetamine (commonly known as 'ice') and 17,556 grams of heroin.

Additionally, chemicals used in the mixing process, along with machinery, utensils, and other equipment utilized in drug production, were confiscated.

The raid was initiated following a tip-off received by Provincial In-charge Intelligence Bureau, Saud Khan Gandapur.

The owner of the illicit factory was identified as Izzatullah, an Afghan national. Authorities recovered his passport and citizen card during the operation. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, an emergency has been declared against narcotics, leading to accelerated actions against drug-related activities.

Recent Stories

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discus ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..

8 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on ..

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval ves ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel

1 hour ago
 Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

4 hours ago
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

11 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

12 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in France on working visit

UAE President arrives in France on working visit

12 hours ago
 France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than exp ..

France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of ..

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan