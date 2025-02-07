Afghan national, running ice, heroin factory arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In its efforts to intensify action plan against narcotics, the Excise Intelligence Bureau of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a raid on a secret drug manufacturing facility operating within a residential property in the Pahari Pura area.

The Excise Spokesman said on Friday that the operation led to the seizure of substantial quantities of illicit substances, including 10,142 grams of methamphetamine (commonly known as 'ice') and 17,556 grams of heroin.

Additionally, chemicals used in the mixing process, along with machinery, utensils, and other equipment utilized in drug production, were confiscated.

The raid was initiated following a tip-off received by Provincial In-charge Intelligence Bureau, Saud Khan Gandapur.

The owner of the illicit factory was identified as Izzatullah, an Afghan national. Authorities recovered his passport and citizen card during the operation. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, an emergency has been declared against narcotics, leading to accelerated actions against drug-related activities.