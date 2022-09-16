Afghan nationals among 30 suspects arrested in S&S operations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police on Friday arrested 30 suspects, including Afghan nationals during search and strike (S&S) operations conducted here in Jangal Khel and adjacent Afghan refugee camps.

According to the district police spokesman, the police conducted intelligence-based S&S operations and besides arresting the suspected persons also recovered illegal arms including AK-47 gun, short gun, four pistols and dozens of cartridges of different bores.

All the arrested persons were shifted to Jangal Khel Police Station for further investigation, while cases were registered against persons carrying illegal weapons.