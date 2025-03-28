Afghan nationals arrested for street crime, drug trafficking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the police in a joint apprehended three Afghan nationals involved in street crime, robbery, and illegal weapons trade in Lyari area.

The suspects, identified as Hazrat Noor alias Arbaz Khan, Muhammad Yaseen, and Usama, were taken into custody after authorities recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, and drugs from their possession, said a news release on Friday.

The arrests were made following intelligence-based information, revealing that the suspects were engaged in criminal activities across various parts of Karachi.

Hazrat Noor, who moved from Afghanistan to Lyari in 2011, was found to be involved in smuggling drugs and illegal firearms from Peshawar and distributing them to local criminal gangs.

Muhammad Yaseen and Usama were involved in drug trafficking, street crimes, and motorcycle thefts. They had been purchasing illegal weapons from Hazrat Noor and selling them to criminals. Both suspects had previous criminal records and had served time in prison.

The suspects, along with the seized weapons and drugs, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.