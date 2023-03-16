UrduPoint.com

Afghan National's Attempt Of Making Fake ID Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Afghan national's attempt of making fake ID foiled

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The NADRA centre on Friday foiled an attempt of making ID card of Afghan national over forged documents.

According to official sources, a family comprising Saira Bibi wife of Shabir Ahmad Khan, and Hafeezan Bibi wife of Aurangzeb, residents of Faiz Pur Bhattian took a youth namely Ahmad Shabir along with them to NADRA centre Chowk Kumharan Walla for making his ID card.

On suspicion, the data entry operators checked the documents and found him an Afghan national.The NADRA official team immediately called the New Multan police station. The Police reached the spot and arrest the Afghan national and his facilitators.

The police officials said that they had initiated initial interrogation. The facilitators had confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Further Investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Multan Afghanistan Police Police Station Wife Family

Recent Stories

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

21 minutes ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

1 hour ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

1 hour ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

1 hour ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

1 hour ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.