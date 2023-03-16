MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The NADRA centre on Friday foiled an attempt of making ID card of Afghan national over forged documents.

According to official sources, a family comprising Saira Bibi wife of Shabir Ahmad Khan, and Hafeezan Bibi wife of Aurangzeb, residents of Faiz Pur Bhattian took a youth namely Ahmad Shabir along with them to NADRA centre Chowk Kumharan Walla for making his ID card.

On suspicion, the data entry operators checked the documents and found him an Afghan national.The NADRA official team immediately called the New Multan police station. The Police reached the spot and arrest the Afghan national and his facilitators.

The police officials said that they had initiated initial interrogation. The facilitators had confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Further Investigation is underway.