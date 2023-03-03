Afghan nationals' attempt of making ID cards foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :NADRA center here on Friday foiled an attempt of making ID cards of two Afghan nationals over fake certificates.

Police arrested the expatriates and booked them under the Foreign Act of the constitution.

According to a police spokesman, the Afghan nationals put up fake documents at NADRA center.

On suspicion, the data entry operators checked the documents and found them fake.

Regional Manager of NADRA Center informed Police Station, Civil Lines. SHO Police Station Civil Lines Nasir Abbasi arrived along with his team and arrested the Afghan nationals.

The accused arrested were identified as Najibullah and Saifullah, residents of the Pakita province of Afghanistan.