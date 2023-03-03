UrduPoint.com

Afghan Nationals' Attempt Of Making ID Cards Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Afghan nationals' attempt of making ID cards foiled

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :NADRA center here on Friday foiled an attempt of making ID cards of two Afghan nationals over fake certificates.

Police arrested the expatriates and booked them under the Foreign Act of the constitution.

According to a police spokesman, the Afghan nationals put up fake documents at NADRA center.

On suspicion, the data entry operators checked the documents and found them fake.

Regional Manager of NADRA Center informed Police Station, Civil Lines. SHO Police Station Civil Lines Nasir Abbasi arrived along with his team and arrested the Afghan nationals.

The accused arrested were identified as Najibullah and Saifullah, residents of the Pakita province of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Nasir

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

3 minutes ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

7 minutes ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

32 minutes ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

2 hours ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.