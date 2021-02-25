(@FahadShabbir)

Pak-Afghan Joint Investment Consulting (PAJIC) Limited Thursday signed an agreement with country's leading real estate company, AAA associates in Islamabad, aimed to promote foreign investment in the real estate sector of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pak-Afghan Joint Investment Consulting (PAJIC) Limited Thursday signed an agreement with country's leading real estate company, AAA associates in Islamabad, aimed to promote foreign investment in the real estate sector of the country.

The agreement aimed to promote investment opportunities for Afghan nationals to invest in Pakistan real estate sector and start their own businesses, said a press release.

The initiative would not only upscale country's real estate to the international level, bring in foreign investment but also enhance bilateral trade between both countries.

President and Chairman of PAJIC Fysal Gill said that one of the major reasons for choosing AAA associates is higher credibility, vast experience and commitment to deliver which would empower PAJIC to provide a much larger portfolio of a better community living and style cross border to foreign investors.

Chairman of AAA associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir said that collaboration with PAJIC would greatly help AAA associates to explore new horizons and attract foreign investment from Afghan market.

PAJIC having its presence in Afghanistan and Pakistan would promote both residential and commercial real estate to Afghan nationals in Afghanistan and encourage them to invest in Pakistan for better community living and businesses.

The investment of Afghan nationals in Pakistan would not only enhance economic trade in the country but also develop significant impact on country's gross domestic product (GDP).