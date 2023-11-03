Afghan Nazim of affairs posted in Quetta calls on Information Minister Jan

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Afghan Nazim of affairs posted in Quetta Gul Hassan called on Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday here In the meeting, it was agreed to increase the bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai took the Afghan Nazim into confidence and said that Pakistan is a hospitable country and will continue to provide hospitality to Afghan refugees.

Afghans are our brothers and our culture of hospitality will continue for them forever.

There are about 1.7 million illegal immigrants in Pakistan but those who have a UNHCR card will not be worried at all, he said.

He said that Pakistan is the second home of Afghans, we want to give more importance to bilateral relations at the diplomatic level saying that the flag meeting will also continue on the border with Afghanistan.

The Minister said that the state of Pakistan has decided to expel illegal foreigners, which is the right of the country.

Pakistan has every right to make its own policies and implement its decisions, as an independent state.

He assured that this decision is not against any one community but for all illegal elements either they belong to any country.

Jan Achakzai added that illegal foreigners would not be mistreated saying that Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki have given strict orders that illegal foreigners should be sent back to their homeland with dignity and respect.

That is why steps have been taken keeping in mind all human rights so that they do not suffer any kind of pain, he said.

