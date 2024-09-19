Afghan officials non-diplomatic behaviour condemned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Shehla Bano here on Thursday strongly condemned the non-diplomatic behaviour of the Afghans officials for not standing in respect of the national anthem of Pakistan at Peshawar.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly with penals of Chairman Muhammad Idress in chair, she said the attempt of Afghans authorities to hide behind music of the national anthem was unacceptable.

She said that Afghans teams during cricket world cup matches held in USA and Afghanistan-India match in India have stood up in honour of the anthems played with music.

She demanded lodging strong protest against the incident with Afghanistan and appointment of well mannered Afghan diplomats who knew about diplomatic norms and respect of the national anthem of other countries.