Open Menu

Afghan Officials Non-diplomatic Behaviour Condemned

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Afghan officials non-diplomatic behaviour condemned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Shehla Bano here on Thursday strongly condemned the non-diplomatic behaviour of the Afghans officials for not standing in respect of the national anthem of Pakistan at Peshawar.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly with penals of Chairman Muhammad Idress in chair, she said the attempt of Afghans authorities to hide behind music of the national anthem was unacceptable.

She said that Afghans teams during cricket world cup matches held in USA and Afghanistan-India match in India have stood up in honour of the anthems played with music.

She demanded lodging strong protest against the incident with Afghanistan and appointment of well mannered Afghan diplomats who knew about diplomatic norms and respect of the national anthem of other countries.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India USA Cricket Afghanistan Peshawar Protest World Music Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Cuban Peso

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

1 hour ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

4 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

7 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

8 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

8 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan