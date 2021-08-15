Afghan Parliament Speaker, Other Senior Politicians Land in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Senior Afghan politicians arrived in Pakistan on Sunday, the national Shamshad news broadcaster reported, citing the Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan.

The speaker of the lower chamber of the Afghan parliament, Rahman Rahmani, the former foreign minister, Salahuddin Rabbani, the former second vice-president, Karim Halili, and other top-ranking public officials flew from Kabul earlier on Sunday, according to Shamshad News.

According to the head of Afghanistan's Supreme Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country.