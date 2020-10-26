UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Dr Moeed Yusuf

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Afghan Parliamentary Delegation calls on Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A parliamentary delegation of Afghanistan on Sunday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The delegation discussed peace and security in Afghanistan and the region, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Moeed Yusuf said: " Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan where relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have improved under Prime Minister Imran Khan's government."The Afghan parliamentary delegation appreciated Pakistan's efforts in Afghanistan's peace and stability. It also expressed hope for further improvement in trade relations and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dr Moeed Yousuf extended his condolences to the Afghan delegation over the suicide attack on an educational institution in Kabul

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Suicide Attack Prime Minister Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

2 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

2 hours ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.