UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Parliamentary Delegation Due In Islamabad On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:38 PM

Afghan Parliamentary delegation due in Islamabad on Friday

On invitation of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser a Seventeen Members Afghan Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Wolsey Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Mir Rahman Rahmani would arrive in Islamabad on October 23 on a six-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :On invitation of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser a Seventeen Members Afghan Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Wolsey Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Mir Rahman Rahmani would arrive in Islamabad on October 23 on a six-day official visit.

During its stay in Islamabad the delegation besides meeting with the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, would also call on President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said a press release.

The delegation would also an interactive meeting with the Members of Pakistan- Afghanistan Friendship group in National Assembly and senior government functionaries.

Inter-Parliamentary contacts, bilateral relations on trade, regional security issues, and enhancing cooperation between two countries would be deliberated upon during the meetings of the Afghan delegation.

On the second leg of its visit, the delegation would participate in two days seminar "Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade & Investment Forum 2020-Partnership For Mutual Benefit" which will commence from October 26 in Islamabad.

The delegation led by Speaker Mir. Rahman Rahmani, comprises of Ahmad Safi, Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Najibullah, Chairman Standing Committee on Health, Haider Afzaly, Chairman Standing Committee on Defence, Attiq Ramin Chairman Standing Committee on International Relations, Abdul Hamid Sharif, Chairman Standing Committee on National Economy, Members of the Wolesi Jirga Haji Rahmani, Ms. Malali Eshaqzae, Ms. Shirin and other Senior officers of the Wolesi Jirga.

Asad Qaiser has regarded this visit of the Parliamentary delegation as harbinger of change as it will bring peace and stability in the region.

He said that this visit would also open new avenues of political and parliamentary co-operation and co-ordination between two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jirga Parliament Visit Safi October From Government Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

DC inspects ongoing road development schemes

6 minutes ago

Russia Sees US Attempts to Stir Up Separatist Sent ..

6 minutes ago

Putin to Russia's Ill-Wishers: We Only Worried Abo ..

6 minutes ago

Educationists, scholars pay tribute to Kashmiri pe ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims one more life, detects 276 others

8 minutes ago

Passer-by girl killed in encounter near Punjab Uni ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.