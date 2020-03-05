Afghan peace accord to pave ways for economic prosperity, regional integration: Pak-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Pak-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Thursday welcomed the landmark deal inked between United States and Taliban for peace and durability in the region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Pak-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Thursday welcomed the landmark deal inked between United States and Taliban for peace and durability in the region.

In a statement, PAJCCI Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala said the role of Pakistan in the initiation and finalization of this accord was highly commendable. The sacrifices of both Pakistan and Afghanistan had finally led to the avenue for comprehensive and sustainable peace process in Afghanistan.

Motiwala iterated that Afghanistan was a land of untapped opportunities. This reconciliation process would end decades of war and the suffering of Afghan people. It would encourage the world to look at Afghanistan as a plausible future investment arena, which would help enhance the economy of the country in particular, and would lead to extensive commercial growth in the region.

PAJCCI Co-Chairman Khan Jan Alokozai termed this accord as an end to four decades of bloodshed and acknowledged the remarkable role played by Pakistan side in materializing this historic deal.

Due to this forty years of stagnance, the people of both the countries have suffered tremendously in terms of mental peace and economic prosperity. However, now it is the responsibility of chambers like PAJCCI to engage in constructive momentum by bridging the gap between the economic entities across the border to further enhance bilateral connectivity, social integration and mutually beneficial regime.

He reiterated that if this accord brings in peace and political stabilization then both the countries could significantly benefit in the longer run.

He confirms that PAJCCI, as a body representing the business community across the border, would engage at all levels to help satiate the vision of peaceful and prosperous region and will strive to emerge as a joint hub of investments and opportunities.