UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Peace Accord To Pave Ways For Economic Prosperity, Regional Integration: Pak-Afghanistan Joint Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Afghan peace accord to pave ways for economic prosperity, regional integration: Pak-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Pak-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Thursday welcomed the landmark deal inked between United States and Taliban for peace and durability in the region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Pak-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Thursday welcomed the landmark deal inked between United States and Taliban for peace and durability in the region.

In a statement, PAJCCI Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala said the role of Pakistan in the initiation and finalization of this accord was highly commendable. The sacrifices of both Pakistan and Afghanistan had finally led to the avenue for comprehensive and sustainable peace process in Afghanistan.

Motiwala iterated that Afghanistan was a land of untapped opportunities. This reconciliation process would end decades of war and the suffering of Afghan people. It would encourage the world to look at Afghanistan as a plausible future investment arena, which would help enhance the economy of the country in particular, and would lead to extensive commercial growth in the region.

PAJCCI Co-Chairman Khan Jan Alokozai termed this accord as an end to four decades of bloodshed and acknowledged the remarkable role played by Pakistan side in materializing this historic deal.

Due to this forty years of stagnance, the people of both the countries have suffered tremendously in terms of mental peace and economic prosperity. However, now it is the responsibility of chambers like PAJCCI to engage in constructive momentum by bridging the gap between the economic entities across the border to further enhance bilateral connectivity, social integration and mutually beneficial regime.

He reiterated that if this accord brings in peace and political stabilization then both the countries could significantly benefit in the longer run.

He confirms that PAJCCI, as a body representing the business community across the border, would engage at all levels to help satiate the vision of peaceful and prosperous region and will strive to emerge as a joint hub of investments and opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan World Business Lead United States Chamber Hub Border Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

ERA to hold races without spectators

42 minutes ago

Soomro vows to maintain transparency in privatizat ..

2 minutes ago

Warren ending her presidential campaign: US media

2 minutes ago

Veteran journalist Hasan Mansoor passes away due t ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's doctors not send medical reports t ..

2 minutes ago

Senator Elizabeth Warren to Drop Out of US Race fo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.