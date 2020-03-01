UrduPoint.com
Afghan Peace Deal Testified Imran's Stance About Dialogue: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Afghan peace deal testified Imran's stance about dialogue: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant of he Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday Afghan peace agreement signed in Doha has testified what Prime Minister Imran Khan always used to say dialogue was only way forward.

In a tweet, she said Afghans suffered due to war and deserved stability. She said peace in Afghanistan was imperative to stability in the region.

The SAPM said Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process deserved to be written in golden words.

