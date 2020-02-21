UrduPoint.com
Afghan Peace Process Moving In Right Direction: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:26 PM

Afghan peace process moving in right direction: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it is the first time that the Afghan peace process is moving in the right direction

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it is the first time that the Afghan peace process is moving in the right direction.In an interview with Belgian channel VRT, he said the United States wants peace and dialogue with the Taliban.

The Taliban are also now sitting with the Americans.

He said the next phase will be ceasefire and then possibly an agreement.Referring to Pakistan's contributions in the war on terror, the Prime Minister said seventy thousand Pakistanis lost their lives.

He expressed satisfaction that 2019, his first year in power, was the safest year in Pakistan since 9/11.Responding to a question, Imran Khan said the problem in India right now is that they are pursuing Nazi inspired extremist ideology.

