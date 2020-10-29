UrduPoint.com
Afghan Peace To Benefit Whole Region Through Connectivity, Cooperation: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.

The prime minister, in a meeting here with visiting Minister for Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, welcomed the Afghan dignitary and highlighted the close fraternal ties between the two countries.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood was also present in the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for a negotiated political settlement.

He remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan had untapped economic synergies and complementarities, which could only be realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

The Afghan commerce minister appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process, and desired for enhanced economic and trade ties between the two countries.

