MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Afghan peace treaty would be signed in Pakistan's presence, reported The news.Speaking to the media in Multan, Qureshi said the efforts for the success of the Afghan peace process were a Herculean task.

Pakistan, he said, was making efforts to constitute an extensive delegation after February 29 to promote intra-Afghan dialogue."It was not an easy task and Pakistan's honest efforts made the process finally successful and result-oriented," he said.

The foreign minister added Pakistan made the world realise that Afghan peace was only possible through peace talks and not war."Pakistan convinced the world to make efforts for a political solution to the Afghan problem through dialogue.

It was hard to convince the Taliban for the peace process, but Pakistan made them join the process," the foreign minister said.Qureshi said Pakistan played a key role in resumption of the peace process, which had been suspended since US President Trump announced the suspension of the Afghan peace process after the deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Pakistan made positive efforts for an early resumption of dialogue, he added.The foreign minister further said Pakistan played a key role in the release of two abductees and helped in the resumption of dialogue in Doha, which was not an easy task.

Qureshi said the signs were positive as both parties in the Afghan peace process had declared settling of affairs and reaching an agreement.He underlined the need for addressing the issue of reducing violence before signing of the agreement.

He said not only the US, but also the entire world acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's role in the resolution of the Afghan issue.The foreign minister added US special envoy on Afghan Affairs, Zalmay Khalilzad, in his recent visit to Islamabad, held a detailed discussion and consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan to finalise a roadmap for the peace process.Qureshi said he had informed Khalilzad that some forces were conspiring to sabotage the peace process.

He had told the visiting officials that the conspirators were direct beneficiaries of the war in Afghanistan and the US and its allies should focus on them also.