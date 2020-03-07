Afghan Peace Treaty to guarantee regional peace: Asad Qaiser

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday said the Afghan Peace Treaty (APT) was a good omen for the region as peaceful Pakistan is subject to peace in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday said the Afghan Peace Treaty (APT) was a good omen for the region as peaceful Pakistan is subject to peace in Afghanistan.

While talking to media during his visit to the Annual Day ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Public school and College, he said Pakistan and Afghanistan were brotherly Islamic countries and members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, adding, both the countries share deep historical and cultural links.

Asad Qaiser said the work over China Pakistan Economic Corridor was underway and the Rashakai Economic Zone would be inaugurated in next month which would help creating more job opportunities for local people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, having capabilities to make things possible, had given the hope to the common people.

He said that the road projects were being launched including Torkhum to Peshawar Economic Corridor, Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Express Way and Motorway from Chakdhara to Khawza Khaila which would help to boost overall economic activities in the respective areas besides provision of easy communication facility to the people.

The speaker said the steps were underway to ensure education, healthcare facilities to the people at their door steps.

Later, the speaker awarded the students who excelled academically and in sports with trophies, shields and certificates.