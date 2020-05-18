UrduPoint.com
Afghan Power-sharing Agreement Head Way For Peace: Kuninori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:43 PM

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has welcomed the power-sharing deal between H.E. Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul as a possible breakthrough in the Afghan peace process, signaling the end of months-long stalemate after the latest presidential election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has welcomed the power-sharing deal between H.E. Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul as a possible breakthrough in the Afghan peace process, signaling the end of months-long stalemate after the latest presidential election.

On the occasion, Ambassador MATSUDA reaffirms that the Government of Japan expressed hope that better intra-Afghan negotiations would make a steady and constructive progress toward an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned durable and comprehensive peace, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The ambassador also reiterated that Government of Japan would continue to actively participate in the peace and stability of Afghanistan in collaboration with the international community and looks forward to working closely with Pakistan.

Japan has continuously supported the host communities of Afghan refugees in Pakistan especially in the fields of health, education, water and sanitation.

Our total assistance for Afghan refugees in Pakistan provided through United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) amounts to US $ 160 million for the past 36 years.

