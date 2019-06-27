Afghan President arrives on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani arrived here Thursday on a two-day official visit.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood received the Afghan President on his arrival here at the Nur Khan Air Base.

President Ghani is accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, advisers, senior officials and businessmen.

President Ashraf Ghani is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his stay in Islamabad, the Afghan President will meet President Dr Arif Alvi and will also hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The wide-ranging talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

On Friday, President Ghani will visit Lahore where he will participate in a business Forum to be attended by businessmen from both countries.

This is President Ghani's third visit to Pakistan and follows the recently held first review session of the landmark Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

Earlier, President Ghani visited Pakistan in November 2014 and again in December 2015 to attend the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Islamabad.