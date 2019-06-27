UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani To Start Pakistan Visit

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Start Pakistan Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will start a two-day working visit to Pakistan on Thursday.

During his visit, Ghani is scheduled to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to discuss regional connectivity, trade, security and the peace process in Afghanistan.

The Afghan president will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, advisers, senior officials and businessmen.

This will be Ghani's first visit to Islamabad in over three years.

Ghani is making the trip at the request of the Afghan Loya Jirga, a traditional gathering of elders, religious scholars and prominent Afghans, which is calling for restored ties with Pakistan after relations soured in late March.

