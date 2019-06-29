Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Urges Pakistan to Abandon Market Disputes, Focus on Boosting Trade

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that his country and Pakistan must stop boycotting each other's trade deals and start focusing on regional connectivity and economic development

"The space of distrust made by boycotting trade deals must end ...

It is time to stop blaming each other, and instead to focus on the agenda of regional connectivity and boosting trade," Ghani said Friday in an address to Pakistani businessmen and investors in the city of Lahore.

Ghani also invited Pakistani merchants and investors to visit Kabul to further discuss enhancing trade in the region.

When it comes to trade, the landlocked Afghanistan relies heavily on Pakistan, which is the closest route to the international market. However, the Afghan government has recently implemented a number of projects in central Asian countries that decreased its dependence on its southern neighbor.