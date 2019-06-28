UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Meets Chaudhry Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:45 PM

Afghan President meets Chaudhry Sarwar

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on Friday met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on Friday met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House.

Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and Pak-Afghan relations during the meeting, besides exchanging ideas for cooperation to promote peace in the region.

The Afghan President also shared his past memories about historical Lahore city and lauded unique hospitality, love and sincerity of Lahorites.

He said that his meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan had been very successful and his forward-looking approach had been appreciated by all.

He expressed the optimism : "Insha-Allah, Pak-Afghan ties will be strengthened more in future and our trade relations will also get a boost.

" On the occasion, the Punjab governor said that the brotherly countries would come further closer due to the visit of Afghan President, adding Pakistan always stood with Afghanistan for peace, development and prosperity there.

The Pakistani government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, wanted friendly relations with all neighbouring countries, he said.

Governor's wife Mrs Sarwar and Afghan officials were also present on the occasion.

Later on, the Afghan president offered Juma prayers at Governor's House along with Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

The Governor warmly received the Afghan President on his arrival at the Governor's House, earlier.

